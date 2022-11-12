Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 664.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 388.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,127 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,673 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Fortinet by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,372 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,454 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 860,561 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $56.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

