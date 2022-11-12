Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,020,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.80 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

