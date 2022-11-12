Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 237 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 356.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Concentrix by 183.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $53,099.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,644 shares of company stock worth $2,667,540 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

CNXC opened at $122.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.24. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.76%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

