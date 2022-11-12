Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BANC opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.25. Banc of California has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $22.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 269.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 248,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 181,293 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,684,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,850,000 after purchasing an additional 183,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

