Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.49

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.49 and last traded at $92.49, with a volume of 134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank First to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank First to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Bank First Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $678.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Bank First by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank First by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank First by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank First in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the third quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

