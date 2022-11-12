Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. 1,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 30.78%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

