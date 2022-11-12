Bao Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $59,846.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $59,846.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.00587221 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,155.12 or 0.30587396 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.