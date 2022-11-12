Barclays Boosts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$21.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.39.

CI Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

CIX opened at C$14.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.51. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$11.85 and a twelve month high of C$30.67.

CI Financial Dividend Announcement

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$566.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

