Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $2,380,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 55,215 shares during the period.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.