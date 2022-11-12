Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.05.

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 21.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

