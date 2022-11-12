Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) Director Purchases C$25,000.00 in Stock

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) Director Anthony Grant Hawkshaw acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,003,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$501,883.

Anthony Grant Hawkshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Anthony Grant Hawkshaw acquired 50,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$21,500.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Anthony Grant Hawkshaw acquired 50,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,075.00.

BCM traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$0.52. The company had a trading volume of 385,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,038. The company has a market cap of C$79.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.28. Bear Creek Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.76.

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.048718 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCM shares. Raymond James lowered Bear Creek Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.85 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

