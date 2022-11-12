Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Trading Up 3.9 %

SKIN opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 11.44. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.70 million. Beauty Health had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 423,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,742,000 after acquiring an additional 407,849 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 659,548 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after acquiring an additional 75,495 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after acquiring an additional 125,195 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beauty Health

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.