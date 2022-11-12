Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($43.00) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($52.00) target price on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($58.00) target price on Bechtle in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.00) target price on Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($56.00) target price on Bechtle in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($58.00) target price on Bechtle in a report on Thursday.

Bechtle Price Performance

ETR BC8 traded down €0.57 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €37.17 ($37.17). The stock had a trading volume of 668,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €36.89 and its 200 day moving average is €39.48. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €32.57 ($32.57) and a twelve month high of €69.56 ($69.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

