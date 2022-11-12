Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44,687 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.73% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $512,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after acquiring an additional 310,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,343,440,000 after acquiring an additional 292,766 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,195,392,000 after acquiring an additional 297,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,516,000 after acquiring an additional 471,726 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.75.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.67. 1,792,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

