Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.85-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.60 billion-$18.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.37 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.85-$12.10 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $227.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.58 and a 200 day moving average of $244.50. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.