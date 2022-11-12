Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.85-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.6-$18.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.37 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.85-$12.10 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,090. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

