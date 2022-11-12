Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Down 33.2% in October

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the October 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Bel Fuse Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Bel Fuse Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
