Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Down 33.2% in October

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the October 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.