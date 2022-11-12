Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) CAO Sells $16,696.56 in Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) CAO Doug Zink sold 219 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $16,696.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BDC opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $750,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,784,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

