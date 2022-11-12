Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $132.82 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $132.82 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,257.75 or 0.07482339 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00032994 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00078745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001631 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022765 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

