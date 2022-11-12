Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.30

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.30 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 21.90 ($0.25), with a volume of 3889938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.28).

Bens Creek Group Trading Up 9.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.86 million and a P/E ratio of 470.00.

Get Bens Creek Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bens Creek Group

In other Bens Creek Group news, insider David Harris acquired 69,832 shares of Bens Creek Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £25,139.52 ($28,945.91).

About Bens Creek Group

Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bens Creek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bens Creek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.