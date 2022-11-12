Berenberg Bank Cuts St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target to GBX 1,365

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,365 ($15.72) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STJPF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 ($20.73) to GBX 1,673 ($19.26) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,040 ($11.97) to GBX 1,020 ($11.74) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,491.86.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Price Performance

OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $23.50.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.