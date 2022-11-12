Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY) Short Interest Up 1,070.6% in October

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 1,070.6% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Big Sky Growth Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSKY opened at $9.89 on Friday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Sky Growth Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSKY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Sky Growth Partners Company Profile

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

