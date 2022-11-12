BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BLFS opened at $25.07 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.11 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 67.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $194,044.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,354.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,887 shares of company stock worth $313,979. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

