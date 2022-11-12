Bird Global (BRDS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Bird Global to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Bird Global has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. On average, analysts expect Bird Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bird Global Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE BRDS opened at $0.43 on Friday. Bird Global has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bird Global news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 200,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $86,156.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,568,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,605.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 273,310 shares of company stock worth $117,523 over the last ninety days. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bird Global by 289.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bird Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

