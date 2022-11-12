Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Cap of $259.65 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 19% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $259.65 million and $5.86 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $14.83 or 0.00088107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00236332 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00059903 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002944 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

