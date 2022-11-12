BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $24,389.53

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 83.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. One BitcoinBR token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinBR has a market cap of $24,389.53 and $14.12 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded down 83.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitcoinBR

BitcoinBR launched on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,291,018 tokens. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinBR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

