BITICA COIN (BDCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $88,291.09

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 87.5% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $88,291.09 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,875.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009243 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00039546 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021925 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00246410 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.1430443 USD and is down -24.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $108,410.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

