BitShares Trading 28.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $23.80 million and $831,124.12 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006243 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002529 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008453 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.