Bitsubishi Price Down 0.3% This Week (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Bitsubishi has a market cap of $27.02 billion and $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitsubishi token can currently be bought for about $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitsubishi has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00582642 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,104.59 or 0.30348854 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Bitsubishi

Bitsubishi was first traded on April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net. Bitsubishi’s official message board is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitsubishi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using US dollars.

