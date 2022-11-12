BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BTZ opened at $10.54 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $15.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth $109,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.