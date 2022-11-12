BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE BTZ opened at $10.54 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $15.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
