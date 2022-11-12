BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
CII opened at $17.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $22.30.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
