BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CII opened at $17.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $444,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

