Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

