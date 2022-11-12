BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 30th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BIT opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

