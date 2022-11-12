BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 30th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of BIT opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.80.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
