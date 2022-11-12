BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 410.7% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,165. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $16.50.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.