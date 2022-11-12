BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 410.7% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,165. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after buying an additional 997,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 79,373 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107,035 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 125.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 108,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.