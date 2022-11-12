BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUCGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $10.56 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 440,672 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 136,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

