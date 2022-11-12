BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $10.56 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 440,672 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 136,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

See Also

