BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MYI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 259,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,341. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

