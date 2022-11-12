Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
NYSE BCX opened at $9.76 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
