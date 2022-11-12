Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE BCX opened at $9.76 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 256,075 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $781,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 62,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

