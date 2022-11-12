Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE BX opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,961,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,645,500. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.43.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

