BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BXC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.86. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlueLinx by 45.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

