BMO Capital Markets Boosts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $90.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $97.33.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 72,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 53,106 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 894.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 39,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 663,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,274,000 after acquiring an additional 88,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

