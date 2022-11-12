BMO Capital Markets Trims Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Target Price to C$21.00

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Leon’s Furniture Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of TSE LNF opened at C$16.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.01. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of C$14.61 and a one year high of C$25.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$647.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.5899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

