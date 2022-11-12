BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Trading Up 0.4%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 40,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,586% from the average daily volume of 2,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

BNCCORP Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $92.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get BNCCORP alerts:

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

Featured Stories

