Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $103.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 in the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

