Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance
Shares of BAH opened at $103.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 in the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.