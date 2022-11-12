BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $47.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 987,274 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 828,901 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,302,000 after purchasing an additional 729,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. BorgWarner has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

