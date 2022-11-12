BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.14.

NYSE:BRCC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 964,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,052. BRC has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. Analysts forecast that BRC will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BRC during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BRC by 24.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BRC during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

