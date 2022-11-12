Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the October 15th total of 370,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BTWN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 18,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,187. Bridgetown has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a market cap of $731.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of -0.15.

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Bridgetown by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,521 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown in the first quarter worth $15,928,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the third quarter worth about $14,648,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bridgetown by 5,411.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,301,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 841,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

