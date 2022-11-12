Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,382,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 388,696 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $876,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 4.3 %

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,861 shares of company stock valued at $20,275,587. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $3.42 on Friday, hitting $75.96. 18,317,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,808,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $161.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

