British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,411.35

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,411.35 ($39.28) and traded as high as GBX 3,411.50 ($39.28). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 3,316.50 ($38.19), with a volume of 3,632,069 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BATS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($55.27) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($51.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($35.69) to GBX 3,500 ($40.30) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($44.91) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($46.06) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,068 ($46.84).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,356.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,368.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,410.72.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

About British American Tobacco

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 54.45 ($0.63) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 115.15%.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.