Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Short Interest Down 92.4% in October

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the October 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broad Capital Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRAC. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,418,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $992,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,487,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Broad Capital Acquisition alerts:

Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRAC remained flat at $10.03 during trading hours on Friday. Broad Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54.

About Broad Capital Acquisition

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.