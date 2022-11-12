Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE BNL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 834,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,536. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.18.
Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after buying an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 30,458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
